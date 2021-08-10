Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.