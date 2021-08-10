Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 82,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

