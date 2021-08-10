Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMMPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

