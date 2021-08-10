KickToken [new] Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $23.64 million and $2.45 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.77 or 0.00855267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00107857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041468 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,511,092 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

