KickToken [new] Hits One Day Volume of $2.21 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00810990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00105365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039847 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,621,193 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

