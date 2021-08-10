Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.69.

KEY stock opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.07. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

