Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $394,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $361.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

