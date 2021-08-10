Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $315,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

