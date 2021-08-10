Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of WM stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

