Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

