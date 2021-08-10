KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

KZMYY stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

