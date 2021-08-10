KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

KZMYY stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

