Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,330. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

