Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Maxim Group

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 217.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

KLR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,970. The company has a market capitalization of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298 over the last three months. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

