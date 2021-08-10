Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $195.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

