Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $34.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $168.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $192.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $246.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 196.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 88.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 125,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.