JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JCH opened at GBX 754.80 ($9.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 740.88.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

