JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JCH opened at GBX 754.80 ($9.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 740.88.
About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust
