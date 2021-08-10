JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $306.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $321.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

