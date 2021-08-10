JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

