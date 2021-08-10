JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

