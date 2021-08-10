JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 350

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of LON TIFS traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.59. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.42.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.