JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,295

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CKN. began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

Shares of LON:CKN traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,525 ($46.05). The stock had a trading volume of 302,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,565. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,585 ($46.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.03.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

