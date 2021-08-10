Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $40.96 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

