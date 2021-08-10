Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

