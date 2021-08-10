Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

