Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

CRL opened at $409.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.70. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

