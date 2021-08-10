JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 12th

Shares of JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:JDVB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91. JD Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

