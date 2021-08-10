JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 12th

Shares of JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
OTCMKTS:JDVB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91. JD Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
About JD Bancshares
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.