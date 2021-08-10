Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,063 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

