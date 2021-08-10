Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,063 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.