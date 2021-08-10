Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.