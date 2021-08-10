Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

