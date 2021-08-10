Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMED stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 151.70% and a negative net margin of 857.56%.

Ra Medical Systems Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

