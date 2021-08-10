Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,950. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Cerecor stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.