Jane Street Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

