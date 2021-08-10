Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 416,951 shares of company stock worth $1,641,079. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

