Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,925 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,831,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 191,122 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 245.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 191,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

