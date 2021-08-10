Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

