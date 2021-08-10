Ixcoin (IXC) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $54.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,207,032 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

