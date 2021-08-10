IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

