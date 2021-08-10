ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITT. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $97.13 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

