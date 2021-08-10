iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $119,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. 2,724,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

