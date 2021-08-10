iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,226,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,400,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,807,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

