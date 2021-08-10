iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

