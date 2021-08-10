iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

