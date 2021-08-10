iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 346.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ESGD opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00.

