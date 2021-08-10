iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after buying an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after buying an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. 671,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.94.

