iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.