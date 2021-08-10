iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,684 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

