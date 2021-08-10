iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 24.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $52.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.