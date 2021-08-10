Invst LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

