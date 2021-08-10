Invst LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,541. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.84.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.