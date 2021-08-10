Invst LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $10.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.36. 144,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $404.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

